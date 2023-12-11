Fine Art experts discuss AI and art innovation at UM

Several experts from the Central Academy of Fine Arts (CAFA) delivered three lectures at the University of Macau (UM), where they shared insights into art innovation in the age of artificial intelligence (AI).

Painters and Chinese printmakers Ma Lu, Liu Qinghe, and Li Fan, shared their thoughts on the growing use of AI and the challenges and opportunities this brings to traditional artists.

Ma Lu, a contemporary oil painter in China who has served as the dean of the School of Plastic Arts and the director of the Oil Painting Department at CAFA, highlighted the cultural differences between the East and the West in their choices of artistic media.

He said the East prefers nature and uncertainty, while the West prefers regularity and controllability.

To face the challenges and seize the opportunities of this new age, Ma suggested artists focus on themselves and the origin of life, stressing the importance of the artist in his creation.

He said AI can be a powerful tool for creators to better understand themselves, prompting them to think about their weaknesses and strengths.

Liu, a contemporary ink painter in China, as well as an educator and scholar, noted that the artist’s judgment is more important than mere technique. He believes artists should keep a certain distance from orthodox thinking and strike a balance between reality and imagination.

He said the return to tradition and roots is the foundation for artists to re-examine themselves, noting also the importance of simplifying the act of creation.

Li, an associate professor at CAFA and Chinese printmaker and educator, shared his insights into the practice and research in art education, drawing from his experiences over the past three decades.

He said art education is bidirectional, and teachers should understand the circumstances of each student and consider their personality and background to help them identify their strengths and uniqueness.

Li also noted that the purpose of education is to guide students to discover their best qualities, fostering new ideas and innovation.