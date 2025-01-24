Fire bureau reports quiet year with key developments in 2024

Firefighters had a “not so busy” year in 2024.

The conclusion comes from the presentation of the Fire Services Bureau (CB) annual work report, delivered yesterday at Sai Van Lake Fire Station.

During the event, Commander Leong Iok Sam noted that, globally, CB’s work increased by 2.75% in 2024 compared to the previous year, with 54,133 cases, including all service requests made to the firefighters.

In a year that was particularly quiet in terms of typhoons and other weather-related phenomena, the CB’s overall workload increased by 5.5% year-over-year, primarily due to the deployment of personnel and equipment for fire cases (882 cases) and ambulance services (48,787 ambulance calls), marking an increase of 5.86%.

In a year with fewer requests for special services or rescue operations, these services saw a decline, with the most significant decrease (-10.69%) related to special services.

When questioned by the Times, the CB explained that the recent increase in special services over the last two years was largely due to inspections of firefighting systems in Zone A of the new landfills, which had a specific timeline. The current drop in these services is seen as a “return to normal” for this type of service.

According to Leong, two of the most significant tasks in 2024 were establishing a mechanism to allow local ambulances to provide service to Guangdong and Hong Kong, and constructing the intermediary fuel storage facility at the artificial island of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge.

On the first task, Leong noted that the CB had already started a pilot program for the ambulance service to Hong Kong, which includes three ambulances (via pre-booking).

They have also prepared eight vehicles (five ambulances and three fire trucks) to conduct cross-border activities in the mainland. He stated that these services are expected to begin operation this year.

Leong also mentioned that the fuel depot has been completed, and the building has been handed over to the CB for management.

The CB is currently preparing the management system and standards before transferring fuel to the new storage facility.

Regarding the hazardous materials warehouse to be built in Ka Ho, the CB noted that construction has been delayed due to ongoing legal action related to the land plot.

The CB said it would continue communication with the Public Works Bureau.

As for safety inspections, the CB reported conducting 20,322 investigations and assessments related to dangerous products. Four cases were found in which the safety standards for storage and handling of these products were not followed, and fines were issued.