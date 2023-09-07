Fireworks display contest to open this weekend, with road detour

The international fireworks display contest is set to return this Saturday evening after three years of suspension, due to Covid-19 immigration restrictions.

The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) announced that this year’s contest will be unveiled with Cardile International Fireworks Company from Australia, which will showcase the southern hemisphere country’s floral, animal and natural aesthetics at 9pm. Fireworks will be accompanied by Australian pop, rock and folk music to present an overall experience.

Meanwhile, at 9:40pm the same evening, Switzerland’s La Pirotecnica SAGL will offer colorful and delicately choreographed graphics paired with rock music, to intrigue the audience with a night of rock.

Both companies have won acclaimed awards in the past, the MGTO highlighted.

To listen to the music, audiences can tune in to TDM – Chinese Radio Macau on FM100.7, which will broadcast the music live during the shows.

Besides suggesting five key viewing points – Nam Van Lake, ZAPE Promenade, One Central, Macao Science Center and Avenida do Oceano – the MGTO also noted that public broadcaster TDM will air the shows live on two of its channels. Interested viewers can thus enjoy the shows in the comfort of their residences, restaurants or hotel accommodation.

The MGTO emphasized that announcements will be made in due course should a typhoon strike Macau near to or on any show nights.

In addition, in order to facilitate smooth presentations of the display-contest, certain traffic arrangements will be in place. During shows, Governor Nobre de Carvalho Bridge will be blocked for pedestrians. Bus stops and routes will also be adjusted to accommodate additional audience traffic.