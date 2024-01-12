First reading of public procurement bill passed

Lawmakers passed the initial reading of the Public Procurement Bill at the Legislative Assembly yesterday. The government proposed the bill after its review of a topical decree-law in 2021, which both improved supervision of public procurement and improved the efficiency of public administration. Secretary Lei Wai Nong said that the bill outlines several legal principles, including “transparency, openness, fair competition, and selflessness,” and that it aims to ensure the appropriate disclosure of information related to procurement entities.

