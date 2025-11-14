Fit for Diva 

Studio City sets a new standard for modern Chinese culinary scene with the appointment of Chef Kwok-Hung Cheng as the Executive Chinese Chef of the specialty restaurant, DIVA. Chef Cheng unveils a new menu inspired by the philosophy of “Tasting the Season” and Macau’s rich history as unique maritime trading port, inviting guests to experience a profoundly soul-satisfying culinary journey.

A seasoned culinary maestro with over 28 years of experience across Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Singapore, Chef Cheng brings a refined sensibility honed at Michelin-starred kitchens. His expertise spans Cantonese, Chaozhou and Taiwanese cuisines, unified by a philosophy that champions precision knife work, traditional craftsmanship and innovation, redefining Cantonese cuisine with modern aesthetics.

“For us at DIVA, this menu marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter,” says Chef Cheng. “I am honored to join the team at such a meaningful time and introduce a menu that offers the first taste of what’s to come. It’s our tribute to Macau’s vibrant spirit and its unique blend of cultures. Each dish is a testament to time-honored craftsmanship and designed to evoke a sense of belonging. We invite everyone to join us at the table, to take in this moment, and become part of our journey forward.”

DIVA’s new menu presents a meticulously curated collection of dishes that exemplifies Chef Cheng’s masterful artistry and profound respect for culinary heritage. Guided by the Chinese philosophy of “Tasting the Season”, Chef Cheng personally oversees the preparation of each dish, ensuring the highest echelon of quality and flavor.

Diners may indulge in signature creations such as Stir-fried Sliced Abalone, Black Truffle Sauce and Pan-fried Star Grouper Fillet, Soy Sauce, a testament to the menu’s seamless integration of Eastern and Western culinary traditions or experience the delicate subtleties of Wok-scalded Western Rock Lobster, Celery, Garlic, a dish that artfully marries traditional Cantonese techniques and craftsmanship with the finest Western ingredients.

The menu also perfectly translates Chef Cheng’s plating philosophy into a minimalist elegance. Each dish, defined by clean lines and deliberate composition, is designed to complement DIVA’s cinematic ambiance, and deliver a visual surprise for the guests.

Located on the 40th floor of W Macau – Studio City, DIVA offers contemporary Cantonese cuisine with stunning views of Cotai and the city skyline. inspired by silver screen divas whose looks and stage presence commanded attention and exuded the power to seduce, the bold yet ‘ART DECO’ interior design theme speaks to these traits and reflects their sensual and daring charm. With a main dining area and three private rooms, including one with an intimate open kitchen, guests are invited to immerse themselves in a multisensory dining experience where Cantonese storytelling unfolds under a spotlight of sophistication. DIVA presents a selection of à la carte and set menu options, available for both lunch and dinner.

Like this: Like Loading...