Five injured in Cotai Transmac bus crash

Two Transmac buses crashed in Cotai, breaking a glass window on one of the buses and injuring five people. It is believed the two buses became too close at a roundabout, with one edging toward the other’s side mirror. Five passengers on the bus with the broken window, aged six to 69 years old, were injured. A six-year-old female tourist suffered a wound on her left calf. A 45-year-old Indonesian woman suffered a head injury and a 15-year-old local boy had scratches on his left elbow. They were sent to the public hospital, while two others were treated at the scene and declined hospital treatment.

