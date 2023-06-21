Two Transmac buses crashed in Cotai, breaking a glass window on one of the buses and injuring five people. It is believed the two buses became too close at a roundabout, with one edging toward the other’s side mirror. Five passengers on the bus with the broken window, aged six to 69 years old, were injured. A six-year-old female tourist suffered a wound on her left calf. A 45-year-old Indonesian woman suffered a head injury and a 15-year-old local boy had scratches on his left elbow. They were sent to the public hospital, while two others were treated at the scene and declined hospital treatment.
Five injured in Cotai Transmac bus crash
