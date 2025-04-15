Macau Journalists Association voice concern over government’s lack of transparency

The Macau Journalists Association (AJM) has voiced “serious concern” over what it describes as growing opacity under the administration of Chief Executive Sam Hou Fai, citing a sharp decline in opportunities for press access and official accountability.

The AJM lamented a “significant reduction” in chances for journalists to directly interview the Chief Executive, Secretaries, and senior officials.

The association noted a “rising number of official events held behind closed doors” since the current administration took office, calling it a troubling shift from previous practices.

“Once again, we urge the Macau SAR Government to uphold its promise to respect press freedom,” the association stated, stressing the need for open communication with both the public and the media to ensure broader understanding of government policies and direction.

Journalists have flagged what they describe as an “abnormal pattern” of press restrictions, including selective invitations to government-friendly outlets and the exclusion of others.

The AJM pointed out that despite the full lifting of Covid-19 restrictions, media access remains limited – a situation the association called “unprecedented” in over two decades of the SAR’s existence.

The association also criticized what it sees as unreasonable bans on local monthly publications and online media outlets, such as All About Macau, from attending official events.

International media agencies have reportedly faced similar restrictions.

The Government Information Bureau (GCS) has defended these limitations by citing increased demand from foreign outlets and limited space in press conference venues.

However, the AJM rejected this rationale, questioning the integrity of such decisions and warning that they risk undermining Macau’s international credibility and image.

“These are not isolated incidents, nor are they confined to specific media organizations,” the AJM stated. “This reflects a systematic deterioration in media arrangements.”

The association emphasized that journalists “do not need prepared speeches or press releases, but appropriate arrangements for on-site reporting, where they can hear from all stakeholders and interact directly with decision-makers.”

"The AJM hopes that the government will uphold its commitment to the rule of law and restore, as quickly as possible, the arrangements for media news coverage, so as to prevent the public's right to be informed from being continuously undermined," the association concluded.