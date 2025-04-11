Splendid Songkran

In honor of the Songkran Festival, the traditional Thai New Year celebration, Banyan Tree Macau at Galaxy is presenting a series of star-studded Thai culinary delights and rejuvenating sensory experiences, curating an authentic Thai festive atmosphere.

The event features a renowned Michelin-starred chef from Thailand and a bartender from one of Asia’s 50 Best Bars, who collaborate to curate an exquisite Thai feast at the Michelin-selected restaurant Saffron.

Chef Chalee Kader, a Thai-Indian chef and owner of Bangkok’s 1-Michelin-starred Wana Yook, alongside Ronnaporn K., an award-winning bartender and co-owner of Mahaniyom Cocktail Bar—ranked No. 18 on Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2024—join forces with Executive Chef Jan Ruangnukulkit of Saffron for a two-night-only gourmet celebration, one that pays full tribute to the rich traditions of Songkran.

Chef Chalee is celebrated for transforming everyday Thai dishes into innovative fine dining creations, best known for his bold reinterpretation of “Khao Gaeng” (the culture of “curry on rice”), as well as his vivid take on contemporary Thai culinary creations. Despite his pursuit of culinary innovation, Chef Chalee also shows great respect for Thai culinary tradition in his practices—a philosophy commonly shared by Saffron and its Executive Chef.

Complementing the feast are the cocktail creations by Ronnaporn K., the award-winning bartender from Mahaniyom, also a two-time Diageo World Class Thailand champion and Bacardi Legacy Global Cocktail Competition winner. He showcases his artistry with creative twists on classic cocktails, adding a playful touch to the Michelin-starred dining experience.

This modern and sophisticated Thai restaurant, Saffron, has been a hit with diners from around the world since its opening in 2011. Helmed by award-winning Chef Jan Ruangnukulkit from Thailand, the restaurant’s culinary team crafts a range of distinctive modern Thai dishes.

With her expertise, Chef Jan reinterprets traditional Thai flavors with contemporary flair, curating tasting menus that honor the essence of Thai cuisine—harmonizing spices, ingredients, flavors, and colors—while elevating artistry and creativity to new heights.