Eileen Stow eyes youth and regional engagement for BritCham

The British Chamber of Commerce in Macao (BritCham Macao) has appointed Eileen Stow as its new chair, marking a new chapter focused on regional outreach and next-generation leadership.

Stow takes over from Keith Buckley, who steps into the role of vice chair after eight years at the helm.

A founding member of BritCham and the former British Business Association in Macao, Stow previously served as Chair from 2013 to 2015 and has been vice vhair for much of the Chamber’s history.

She is also the chief executive of Lord Stow’s Bakery and has lived in the city for over 30 years.

“My goal must surely be to keep the chamber relevant in a changing world; actively ensure succession planning by attracting much younger business folk than myself; and ensure a good mix of topics are covered at our events to reflect the diverse interests of our members,” she told the Times.

BritCham Macao will continue to offer regular networking events, business briefings, and its signature charity ball.

The chamber also plans to deepen ties with sister chambers in Hong Kong and mainland China, beginning with exploratory visits to Greater Bay Area (GBA) cities such as Huizhou.

“We intend to begin some trips to the further reaches of the GBA whilst nurturing ongoing interaction with our sister chambers directly across the border and in Hong Kong,” said Stow.

