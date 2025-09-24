Flooding reported at Inner Harbour

At 9:30 a.m., flooding started in Macau’s Inner Harbour area. Data on water monitoring level provided by the Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (SMG) shows that the Inner Harbour station detected some 17 centimeters of water above the road level at 9:45 a.m., while the Inner Harbour (North) station noted 8 centimeters.

Similarly, in Coloane village, the Igreja de São Francisco Xavier station also recorded 17 centimeters of water, while 2 centimeters were reported for Caminho das Hortas in Taipa.



These were the only reports of floodwater at this time, as Super Typhoon Ragasa was approaching Macau at its closest distance.

As reviewed via the flood cameras from SMG, the flood was caused by the increase in the tidal level, which caused seawater to reach land. Due to this fact, it is expected that flood levels would increase rapidly in the low-lying areas.

Both the Signal No. 10 of typhoon and the Red Storm surge warning continue into force with SMG not ruling out the possibility of increasing the last to Black level, the highest of the five-level scale.

Like this: Like Loading...