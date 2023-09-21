FMCC charity gala raises over MOP62,000

The France Macau Chamber of Commerce has raised MOP62,250 in support of the Society of Food & Environmental Health (Macao) during its 2023 Charity Gala Dinner.

Themed “Paris Extravaganza,” the gala was held successfully at MGM Macau and was attended by approximately 300 members and guests.

The funds were given to the society’s flagship project, “Leave No Food Behind.”

This initiative centers on upcycling food trimmings and off-shelf vegetables into healthy pet food by applying various food technologies and food safety techniques.

Rutger Verschuren, FMCC chairman, reflected in his opening speech on the global changes and ongoing evolution of Macau, highlighting that in 2024, FMCC will celebrate the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties between China and France, coinciding with the China-France Year of Culture and Tourism.

Also, this year FMCC launched “The Macau ESG Awards.”

These awards recognize the exceptional contributions in the areas of environmental, social and corporate governance in Macau. They underline FMCC’s commitment to nurturing sustainability.

The elected winners from three categories (Best Project, Best SME, Best NGO) were awarded to Sands China, Zence Object Technology Ltd. and Macao IC2 Association respectively. Staff Reporter