Football matches return to Taipa Stadium after repairs

The turf resurfacing work at the Taipa Sports Ground has been completed, allowing some football league matches to return there as early as next week, Pun Weng Kun, president of the Sports Bureau (ID), said. After a January concert damaged the lawn and facilities, nearly three months of repairs were needed at the Taipa Sports Stadium, according to Pun Weng Kun, the president of the Sports Bureau (ID). The grass restoration met requirements and the stadium will now reopen after final grooming and markings, he said. According to the Macau Football Association website, the First Division League will use the Taipa Sports Stadium starting Friday.

