Forex reserves climb to MOP217.8b by end-May

- Friday, June 16, 2023 - 16 hours ago No Comments 976 Views

The Monetary Authority of Macao announced yesterday that its preliminary estimate of the city’s foreign exchange reserves amounted to MOP217.8 billion at the end of May, a 2.0% increase from last month’s revised value of MOP213.4. Macau’s foreign exchange reserves at end-May represented 10 times the currency in circulation, or 86.4% of pataca M2 at end-April. The trade-weighted effective exchange rate index for the pataca rose 1.05 points month-on-month and 0.58 points year-on-year to 102.1 in May, implying that, overall, the exchange rate of the pataca grew against the currencies of Macau’s major trading partners.

