Former PSP superintendent sentenced to jail on probation

A former deputy superintendent of the Public Security Police Force (PSP) has been sentenced to jail with probation for unlawfully viewing two other people’s immigration records five years ago.

Another deputy superintendent was found innocent.

The convicted man was sentenced to a year in jail, with a probation of two years.

The two people had been accused of viewing two immigration records without approval. The records were of the then-girlfriend of the convicted and her then-boyfriend.

Presiding Judge Lou Ieng Ha held that the convicted had used the username and password of the acquitted to log in to the immigration database, although he had denied logging in on personal grounds.

According to the convicted, he managed to guess the correct username and password for login. The acquitted individual, meanwhile, denied any knowledge.

Lou found the explanation implausible, but admitted that there was no evidence proving the existence of a syndicate. As a result, the judge acquitted the deputy police superintendent.

In contrast, Lou found the convicted man had violated his professional duties, transgressing authorities in the course of viewing the concerned data. This constituted an abuse of power and was improperly obtaining computer data. AL