Gov’t prepares for surge in CNY visitors at Old Taipa Village

Government officials anticipate a significant increase in the flow of people visiting the Taipa Old Town area during the Lunar New Year compared to previous years, they said in a press conference yesterday.

In response, the authorities have announced the establishment of crowd control measures at the temporary pedestrian zone to be implemented in the historic district, aiming to enhance safety and manage the expected influx of visitors.

The temporary pedestrian area, which runs from January 29 to February 4, will transform key intersections and thoroughfares in Old Taipa Village into a pedestrian-friendly zone from noon to 7 p.m.

During yesterday’s press conference’s Q&A session, government officials addressed key concerns from media representatives, including plans to handle the anticipated increase in visitor traffic, transportation arrangements for residents with mobility challenges, and the impact on local businesses.

One pressing concern was the expected influx of visitors, particularly given the recent introduction of the measure allowing visitors from Zhuhai to enter Macau once a week.

Officials acknowledged that the enforcement of the measure could result in a significant rise in the figure of around 30,000 visitors per day recorded in the area last year.

Authorities are poised to manage the anticipated peak flows, although specific measures will adapt based on real-time assessments.

“I believe that my colleagues will do a good job of regulating and controlling the flow of people, but it will depend on the situation at that time and how to control the flow of people,” Yau Yun Wah, director of the Economic and Technological Development Bureau, stated. The police and local departments will monitor crowd dynamics to ensure a safe environment.



Transportation for residents with reduced mobility

The government will introduce seven-passenger shuttle vehicles during the pedestrian period to assist elderly residents and those with mobility difficulties. Residents can contact local associations to reserve these services, and the elderly can utilize the shuttles without prior registration. This approach ensures that elderly residents and those with mobility difficulties can access the area without hassle.

Concerns from local merchants

Addressing the challenges faced by delivery drivers in the past year due to the pedestrian zone, officials assured that new measures have been implemented this year to facilitate merchant loading. However, some difficulties may persist due to road closures. Authorities aim to balance the needs of residents and merchants.

Dynamic reservation system for shuttle services

The government emphasized the importance of addressing residents’ needs, remarking that the registration system for shuttle services will remain flexible, allowing adjustments based on real-time demand. If necessary, the shuttle bus’s operating hours may also be extended beyond the planned 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. window. Victoria Chan