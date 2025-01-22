Taiwan issues travel alert for CNY travelers to Macau

As the Lunar New Year holiday approaches, Taiwanese authorities advise their citizens to exercise caution when traveling to Macau and Hong Kong, which remain under an “orange” travel alert, the Taipei Times yesterday reported.

According to the report, the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) advisory comes amid heightened tensions since June, when the alert level was raised from “yellow” to “orange.” This change followed Beijing’s announcement of penalties for those advocating Taiwanese independence.

The current alert advises against nonessential travel to China and its territories.

Travelers are also reminded that pepper spray, stun guns, electroshock devices, brass knuckles, switchblades, folding knives, retractable batons, e-cigarette devices, and other potential weapons are strictly prohibited in these regions.

The council emphasized that individuals should familiarize themselves with local laws by visiting the websites of the Hong Kong Police Force, Hong Kong Customs and Excise Department, and Macau Customs Service.

Taiwanese travelers are also encouraged to register with the MAC before their trips to ensure their safety. In case of emergencies, the MAC has established a 24-hour hotline for assistance from its Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Hong Kong and its office in Macau.

Additionally, the MAC has reiterated the importance of adhering to regulations concerning the importation of animal products.

Due to the ongoing threat of African swine fever, travelers are prohibited from bringing meat from land animals. Victoria Chan