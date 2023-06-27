Forum Macau to strengthen economic relations with Angola

The general secretary of the Permanent Secretariat of the Forum for Economic and Trade Cooperation between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries, Ji Xianzheng, said the Macau-based organization is fully committed to strengthening cooperation with economic and business sectors in Angola. Ji made the remarks during a meeting with Angola’s Minister of External Relations Tete Antonio last week in the capital Luanda. The general secretary also announced the intention of institutional sponsorship for a sister cities project, with a focus on technical assistance in human resources training.

