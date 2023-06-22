Forum Macau visits Portugal

The China-Lusophone countries forum in Macau visited Portugal from June 14 to 16. The delegation was led by the Secretariat’s secretary-general Ji Xianzheng, and visited several public, private and research entities in the country. Summarizing the visit, the forum highlighted its mission connecting China and Portuguese-speaking countries over the past two decades. It also discussed further improvements to business pitching. According to the forum, both the delegation and the home entities agreed that Macau should be used further as a platform for the two sides to promote technological, financial, healthcare, economic and human advancements.

