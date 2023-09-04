Forum on women’s empowerment held in Macau

A forum on empowering women was held in the SAR on Saturday, focusing on the well-being of women today and how they can make further improvements. Guests from China and abroad gathered to discuss the current difficulties and challenges faced by women from the perspective of women’s mental health and growth, women’s career and economy, and women’s social development and responsibilities. Yang Lan, chairperson of Sun Media Group, organizer of the forum, called for wide-ranging support from various sectors of Chinese society to create a favorable social environment for women’s empowerment.

