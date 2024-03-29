Four new functions on SSM health check e-platform

Four new functions have been added to the Health Bureau’s (SSM) health check-up booking e-platform to further expand the scope of services available. The change took effect at 10 a.m. yesterday and allows users to book medical check-ups on the platform for varied purposes such as recruitment (both public and private services), license applications, and residence applications at care facilities. The new functions are available on the government One Account app, the SSM app and the SSM website.

Related