FSS reinstates incentive basic funds 

The SAR government has reinstated the provision of non-mandatory central provident fund for new account owners.

According to the Social Security Fund (FSS), 9,749 non-mandatory central provident fund account owners eligible for the first time are on the list.

The provision of such funds was suspended during the pandemic.

Those who have already received the funds are not entitled to the funds again.

According to the provisions of Article 39, paragraph 1, of Law No. 7/2017 (Non-Mandatory Central Provident Fund System), account owners who were alive on January 1, 2023, and also satisfied all the requirements in 2022 for the first time, will receive MOP10,000 in their account without the need to go through any formalities.

The local resident must be a permanent SAR resident, having attained 22 years of age and having stayed in Macau for at least 183 days.

Account owners who were in Macau for less than 183 days in 2022 because of the statutory reasons can file an objection statement. Staff Reporter