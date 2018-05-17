Gaming | Standards for new concessions likely to increase

The Macau gaming concessions will be re-auctioned and requirements for the new licenses are likely to be announced soon by the government, said Paulo Martins Chan, director of the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau (DICJ).

The Chief Executive, Chui Sai On, mentioned last year that there will be new information this year regarding the future of the gaming licenses. However, Chan opted not to divulge a date for this information to be released.

“The whole process will try to meet the development of Macau,” Chan told the press yesterday after he gave a keynote address at G2E Asia.

“For every operator, they have different backgrounds so they [also] have to follow the jurisdiction in those places,” Chan said, citing Wynn Macau’s changes to its shareholders following Steve Wynn’s sexual abuse scandal.

However, he clarified that the changes were all in line with the law.

Questioned whether the changes in the shareholders would have negative effects on Wynn’s license renewal, Chan explained that they are in “close contact” with the gaming operator, and that the government has inspected the matter.

“Wynn Macau had some changes in their shareholders matters so we are having close contact with the company. Wynn Macau has also submitted certain materials… and [we are] following up the cases,” said the official.

Regarding the newest hotel in the city – Morpheus – that is slated to open on June 15, the official said that he is currently studying submitted information before he approves the number of gaming tables.

He added that the DICJ would follow the inherent principles, strictly control the number of gaming tables, and announce specific conditions later.

On Tuesday, Melco Resorts and Entertainment CEO and chairman Lawrence Ho declined to reveal the number of gaming tables Meclo requested, and only noted that it depended on the ratio of its investment in the project, which was USD1.1 billion.

Chan also shared that the DICJ has not received any application from Morpheus in relation to the use of junket operators.

Meanwhile, regarding the regulations and amendments to regulations over the slot machine regulations and junket promoters, the director said that industry consultation had been completed.

According to the official, industry members expressed their hopes that the new amendments would not apply to existing junket promoters.

“We wish to raise the quality of junket operators and [are] trying to receive opinions from the public. About the license renewal, the government has standards,” he said, reiterating that the policy is that licenses given out are determined by what will best assist the development of the SAR.

Meanwhile, the revised draft law on prohibiting gaming employees from entering casinos during their rest days is in its final stage and is expected to be submitted by June 30.

Chan also confirmed that the troubled 13 Hotel, which has postponed its opening several times, has not submitted any applications for gaming tables.

The official also stressed that no cryptocurrencies are accepted in casinos, as the bureau, along with the Monetary Authority of Macao, has not authorized any cryptocurrency related products.

