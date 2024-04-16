GBAGuangdong bridge collapse prompts search and rescue

Two people were killed, one is missing, and another was injured when a bridge under construction collapsed in Xinhui district of Jiangmen city, Guangdong province, a statement released by the local Xinhui district government has said. The statement released yesterday said the injured person was sent to the hospital for treatment. The search and rescue of the missing worker is still ongoing as of noon yesterday. The missing person, surnamed Xu, 56, comes from Changsha in central China’s Hunan province. Jiangmen and Xinhui have set up special task forces to help with search and rescue work, conduct accident investigations, and remove hidden dangers, the statement said.

Related