Golden Week meets visitor number expectations

Thus far, the Worker’s Day Golden Week holiday has been meeting expectations in terms of visitor numbers.

According to figures from the Public Security Police Force (PSP), some 121,750 visitors crossed the border into Macau on the first day of the five-day holiday.

Although the day one figure fell slightly short of the average of 130,000 expected by the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) and the tourism industry, preliminary figures for the second day (May 2) indicate that the influx of visitors has either met or exceeded the anticipated average.

Both the MGTO and tourism operators earlier anticipated a higher influx of visitors compared to Easter and the Ching Ming Festival, which fell short of expectations, delivering an average of about 96,000 per day.

Macau should receive some 650,000 visitors between May 1 and May 5 to align with forecasts.

Preliminary figures released by the PSP for May 2 (yesterday) indicate that 145,664 visitors entered Macau, with available data spanning until 9 p.m.

Complete data from May 1 also shows that on this day, 6,554 foreign visitors entered Macau, a figure slightly lower than the average of 7,774 per day recorded over the 11 days of Easter and Ching Ming.

Nevertheless, the number of tourists at major hotspots such as the Ruins of St Paul’s, Senado Square, and Avenida de Almeida Ribeiro has been notably high, prompting the PSP to implement crowd control measures in the vicinity of the Ruins of St Paul’s.