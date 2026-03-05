Gongbei Customs busts shower gel alcohol smuggling attempt

Gongbei Customs officers intercepted a mainland man last week attempting to smuggle four bottles of Moutai liquor into mainland China at Gongbei Port. The suspect carried shower gel bottles that showed no signs of prior use, but each had a noticeable gap at the bottom. During inspection, officers discovered a full bottle of Moutai hidden inside each container. The high-end baijiu, which is popular in China, is subject to strict import restrictions. Macau, as a free port, imposes about 11% duty on baijiu, while mainland high-end spirits face much higher import taxes.

