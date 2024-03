The Gongbei Port in Zhuhai has concluded expansion and revamping works that allow an expanded capacity of up to 350,000 border crossings per day between Macau and Zhuhai, the neighboring city authorities have announced. The revamped Port reopened last Saturday after over one year of construction and equipment renovation. The renewed Gongbei Port now has 123 border crossing channels, 90 of which are automated passages.

