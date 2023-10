The Protocol Palace and the garden of the Government Headquarters will be opened to the public for the first time in three years on October 21 and 22, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. During the Government Headquarters Open Day, visitors may enter the premises from the right side of the Protocol Palace on Travessa do Paiva. Special traffic arrangements will be in place on certain sections of Travessa do Paiva during the day.

