Government urges timely annual elevator inspections

The Land and Urban Construction Bureau (DSSCU) is urging property managers and responsible parties to schedule annual elevator inspections promptly.

According to the bureau, this measure is vital for ensuring sufficient time to address any necessary repairs and to secure the “Inspection Approval Declaration” for safe operation.

Under Macau’s Lift Safety Legal Framework (Law No. 14/2022), building management companies, condominium assemblies, or establishment operators are required to hire licensed inspection entities to conduct annual elevator inspections.

The DSSCU emphasized that those who have not yet completed their first inspection since the law’s enactment should act quickly to allow time for necessary repairs or corrections.

Currently, over 10,500 elevators are registered in Macau, with 151 technicians, 41 maintenance entities, and 10 inspection entities certified.

The DSSCU is monitoring inspection requests and has posted notices in buildings with overdue inspections, urging responsible parties to schedule inspections immediately.

The agency also highlighted that a small number of elevators have defects in their electrical safety devices, which must be repaired promptly to obtain the “Inspection Approval Declaration.”

While improvements must be completed by March 31, 2027, elevators can still pass annual inspections in the interim. However, those with unresolved issues will require inspections every eight months instead of annually until repairs are finalized. Victoria Chan