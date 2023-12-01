Gov’t admits yacht tours ‘not so popular’

Despite government attempts to bolster regional yacht tours, it has so far not been “very popular,” Director of Marine and Water Susana Wong has told parliament.

On Wednesday, Wong sat in a parliamentary plenary with her superintendent, Secretary for Transport and Public Works Raimundo do Rosário, for policy questions.

When asked by lawmaker Ip Sio Kai about regional yacht tours, Wong admitted that the project has not been “very successful” so far, although communications continue with mainland authorities about the the project.

The official sees problems in two areas. The first is that yachts from Macau to mainland China are subject to a deposit scheme that is similar to a tariff. The second problem is that privately-owned mainland yachts from localities such as Zhongshan or Shenzhen can easily visit Macau with prior application.

As far as she was aware, expenditure and costs are major discouraging factors. She pointed out that there are a series of fees required for customs and other services.

Wong emphasized that the city is prepared for regional yachting tours, with ample facilities such as 229 berthing spots. These factors and facilities mean the city can accommodate tourists arriving on their own yachts.

To further promote this type of travel, she said that efforts must be made in all areas of the community to attract more owners to Macau using their own yachts.

To further support her comments, she pointed out that there are almost no hurdles for Hong Kong yacht owners to travel to Macau on their own vessels. However, whether they are interested in sailing to Macau is a different and more complicated matter. Berth operators may consider organizing more events to incentivize this mode of travel. Local resort operators may also consider the same, the marine official added.