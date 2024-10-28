Gov’t advances talent development regulations

The Executive Council has finalized discussions on the draft administrative regulation titled “Amendment of Administrative Regulation No. 20/2023: Talent Development Committee.” This regulation aims to enhance Macau’s talent policy and accelerate initiatives for talent recruitment and training.

Key updates in the new regulation include converting the high-end talent planning task force from a temporary body to a permanent one and solidifying its role in talent development. Additionally, the Education and Youth Development Bureau (DSEDJ) will now be responsible for coordinating educational policies and supporting the Talent Development Committee, both financially and with human resources.

Budgetary provisions have also been addressed. Previously without a dedicated budget, the Talent Development Committee’s financial operations will now be managed by the DSEDJ, which will bear costs associated with the Talent Introduction Review Committee.

These regulations take effect immediately after their publication.

For further updates on implementation, stakeholders are encouraged to stay informed through official channels. NS