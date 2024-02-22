Gov’t announces five finalist names for 4th Bridge

The 4th Bridge connecting New Urban Zone A in Macau and Pac On in Taipa is set to receive one of five potential names: “Macau Bridge,” “New Urban Bridge,” “Kiang Hoi Bridge,” “Silver Jubilee Bridge,” or “Hou Kong Bridge.” Certain names have specific meanings, with “Kiang Hoi” meaning “mirror sea,” “Hou Kong” meaning “oyster river,” while “Silver Jubilee” commemorates the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Special Administrative Region. The selection committee has identified these five names as finalists, leaving the government to make the final choice. The proponent of the selected name will be rewarded in accordance with competition rules. The extensive naming process garnered 5,703 suggestions.

Related