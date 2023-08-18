Gov’t busts sale of undeclared medicines

The Macao Customs and Pharmaceutical Administration Bureau (ISAF) have jointly discovered the sale of undeclared medicines at two shops near Border Gate Checkpoint.

The keepers of the shops have been arrested and charges were pressed against them. The two suspects are aged 42 and 34.

It was disclosed that a total of 2,648 items of undeclared medicines were found and seized at the shops, of an estimated value amounting to MOP59,000.

The perpetrators may be subject to a maximum fine of MOP100,000. The seized materials will also be confiscated.

The joint operation was conducted in the afternoon on Monday. The two bureaus conduct regular inspections on shops in the neighborhood for undeclared imports or medicines. Verification of licenses and other documentation were also part of the operation. During the investigation, officials from the two bureaus discovered 2,018 medicines without apropriate documentation at a shop. It was estimated to be worth approximately MOP50,000.

Meanwhile, in another shop, officials discovered another batch of medicines and healthcare supplements without proper declaration documents. The batch comprised 630 items and was estimated to be worth MOP9,000. AL