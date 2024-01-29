Gov’t expects arrivals from Islamic countries to increase

The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) and Macau travel trade delegation recently participated in a Halal related exhibition held in Hong Kong. According to the MGTO, the exhibition was aimed at enhancing knowledge and industry connections to expand the food and other offerings to cater for Islamic visitors from Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and other destinations, as part of the work to attract more international visitors. The government expects visitor arrivals from Islamic majority countries to increase as Macau’s international direct air links gradually expand. Last year, Indonesia and Malaysia ranked sixth and eighth place on Macau’s top 10 visitor arrivals.

