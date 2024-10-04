Gov’t increases airport expansion land

In response to the airport expansion, the Macau SAR government has revised the airport land grant contract, increasing the total area to 3.25 million square meters. Originally, the Macau International Airport Co. Ltd. was granted a lease for 1.78 million square meters. Following the directives of the Secretary for Transport and Public Works, the contract adjustments include returning a 47-square-meter plot to public property and two plots totaling 15,000 square meters to national waters. Additionally, 26 reclamation plots covering 1.49 million square meters have been approved. The land lease has been extended for 10 years, expiring Dec. 13, 2035.

Related