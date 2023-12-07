Gov’t launches tender to rent 30 commercial spaces in public housing buildings

The Housing Bureau (IH) yesterday launched a public tender to rent 30 vacant commercial spaces in public housing developments.

In a press statement, the IH said the spaces are intended for food and beverage establishments or other general shops and commercial activities.

According to IH, the idea is to liven up the area and, at the same time, allow residents from the buildings to have easier access to the goods and services necessary for their daily lives.

The bureau said that the offers will be done by way of a verbal bidding (auction), in which there is a base value attributed by the government, with bids matching or increasing the price until a final price is achieved.

Those who wish to submit bids will have to register in advance, with the deadline at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 5, 2024.

The 30 commercial spaces on tender are located in the Peninsula at Fai Chi Kei Public Housing buildings – Fai Fu Building, Fai Ieng Building, Ilha Verde Public Building, and Mong Ha Public Housing – Mong Tak Building; as well as in Taipa Public Housing buildings – Iat Seng Building and Lago Building. Some of the commercial spaces are also located in Coloane’s Seac Pai Van Public Social development – Lok Kuan Building and Ip Heng Building.

Of the 30 spaces, 19 have been assigned for general commercial purposes, while the other 11 are to be dedicated to food and beverage establishments.

The IH also notes that among the 11 spaces for food and beverage venues, six are not permitted to use gas for cooking.

The area of the spaces for rent vary between 21 square meters and about 359 square meters.

The cheaper space will go on the bid with a base price of 5,000 patacas, while the most expensive has a minimum value for the first bid of 60,500 patacas.

Contenders will bid upwards in multiples of 500 patacas.

Interested parties should register to bid with IH. RM