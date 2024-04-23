Gov’t lowers electrical vehicles charging rates

In a move to further promote the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs), the Macau government has announced a series of adjustments to its electric vehicle charging policies, including reduced rates for medium and fast public charging and an expansion of “off-peak” charging hours.

According to the Chief Executive’s Instruction No. 66/2024, the changes will take effect on May 1, 2024. The new policy will lower the medium-speed and fast electric energy charges in public charging stations to MOP 2.980 and MOP 3.440 per kWh, respectively, representing a maximum reduction of 24.4% in electricity costs.

The “off-peak hours” for slow charging of public charging charges and general charging charges (applicable to private parking lots) will be revised from 11 p.m. to 9 a.m. of the next day to 8 p.m. to 9 a.m. of the next day, catering to the living habits of charging users.

After revisions, Macau’s public EV charging fees will be lower than Hong Kong’s. The change is in line with Macau’s long-term carbon reduction strategy by continuing to improve the public charging network and monitor global EV trends.

The changes simplify calculations and improve charging experiences while lowering costs, according to the government. Staff Reporter