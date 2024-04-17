During the first quarter of 2024, the Macau Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) organized and presented five MICE training sessions that successfully drew participation from more than 240 individuals, both online and offline. These five training programs encompassed a range of subjects, such as the process of bidding for international conferences, configuring equipment, import and export procedures for exhibitions, and the implementation of environmentally friendly conferences and exhibitions.
Gov’t: MICE training sessions attracted over 240 participants in Q1
