Gov’t mulls over demolition of five-decade old public housing in Toi San

The government is considering demolishing the social housing in Toi San, as the building has been standing for decades and its condition is in a bad state, the Secretary for Transport and Public Works, Raimundo Arrais do Rosário, has disclosed.

Speaking to the press yesterday, the official said the Housing Bureau (IH) is currently working on relocating residents and shops, which involves 200 to 300 households. These will be moved to other social housing units.

Only two to three households have not been moved out owing to the fact that most of these residents are disabled or hearing-impaired and require gradual assistance from social organizations.

The public housing estate, built in the 1970s, used to be a house for fire victims.

In 1995, the IH renovated the estate into housing suitable for the elderly. In 2010, the government demolished and refurbished block A, leaving out blocks B and C.

In August last year, a shop owner from blocks B and C received a notice from the IH that they must move out before the end of September this year, according to a Macao Daily report.

However, according to that report, the bureau did not explain whether there was a reconstruction or restoration plan, although it did pledge to refund one year’s rent after the shop owner had moved out.