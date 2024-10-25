Gov’t opens 24-hour self-service center in Hengqin

The Macau government and the Executive Committee of the Hengqin Guangdong-Macao In-depth Cooperation Zone launched a 24-hour self-service government affairs center yesterday. Located in the Macau New Neighborhood, the facility aims to improve cross-border services for Macau residents involved in work, study, and daily life in Hengqin. Wu Zijian, Deputy Director of the Cooperation Zone, said the center marks a significant step in implementing the Cooperation Zone’s master plan and improving public services. The initiative is expected to streamline access to social security and other essential services for residents, fostering a more integrated community.

