Gov’t promotes city in Indonesia, Portugal

The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) has again led a travel trade delegation to the ASTINDO Travel Fair in Indonesia, where it ran a Macao Pavilion to showcase Macau offerings. The bureau also joined the Portuguese Association of Travel and Tourism Agencies (APAVT) to promote Macau at the Lisbon Travel Market (BTL), which ran from Feb. 28 to March 3. The “Macao Day” included a string of activities, such as the launch of an e-learning program about Macau for Portuguese travel agents, lion dances and Chinese martial arts displays and “Happy Hour with Macanese Gastronomy.”

