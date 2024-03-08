Gov’t reiterates silence during small hours

Only construction works that do not emit significant noise will be allowed after midnight, the Environmental Protection Bureau (DSPA) has said.

In response to lawmaker Ron Lam’s written inquiry, director for Environmental Protection Tam Vai Man cited the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) explanation that permits for road works during special hours will be issued to reduce disruption to daily traffic.

These are road works where existing asphalt is lifted and new asphalt is laid.

Tam said the noisiest part of work is conducted from 8 p.m. to midnight.

Citing the IAM, he said there are promotions to familiarize people in the neighborhood about the arrangements.

While citing the Public Works Bureau (DSOP), Tam said the supervisory unit of a road work will constantly monitor noise, and will take noise-blocking measures or adjust work schedules to strike a balance between the work and the resting schedule of nearby residents.

Tam’s bureau, meanwhile, has compiled guidelines about pollution from road works or construction sites.

The guidelines outline requirements and standards with which specially-permitted road works must abide.

His bureau has also recommended that guidelines be added to tenders as clear requirements.

Legal fines or punishments will be issued where over-standard noise from road works is detected, said the DSPA head, adding that patrols are conducted when specially-permitted road works are in progress.

Tam has also cited the DSOP explanation that some road works need to progress at night to minimize their impact on daytime traffic and people’s commuting between work and home.

Information about such road works is available at the work site and the website of the DSPA, Tam added.