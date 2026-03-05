Gov’t retrieves land plot to use as temporary parking lot

The government has carried out a joint interdepartmental action to retrieve a land plot located on Rua de Entre-Campos in Patane district.

According to the authorities, the plot, totaling 1,685 square meters, will be revamped and used as a temporary parking lot while planning for its future development proceeds.

According to a statement from the Land and Urban Construction Bureau (DSSCU), the plot was illegally occupied, and structures including a brick wall and zinc-roofed buildings were installed, along with several metal scaffolding-type structures, tools, construction materials, and other objects.

The recovered land is part of a set of 39 plots that the government intends to temporarily use for parking facilities, with the departments responsible for the construction making “every effort to commence the respective works as soon as possible.”

DSSCU also said it had previously initiated proceedings to vacate the land by notifying the illegal occupants to vacate and return the land to the government within a specified period.

Since the request was not fulfilled, authorities launched this joint enforcement action to recover the land.

The plot is located in the center of one of Macau’s older neighborhoods, where parking facilities are limited to roadside parking, which restricts the area’s use by residents and visitors who may wish to access nearby shopping or dining establishments.

Like this: Like Loading...