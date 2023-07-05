Gov’t seeking around 1,000 non-local talents annually for key industries

The government is aiming to attract around 1,000 non-local talents annually to Macau under a new program to attract highly qualified professionals.

The figure, stated yesterday by the Secretary-General of the Talents Development Committee (CDQQ), Chao Chong Hang, is not new, but Chao noted that it is not a fixed requirement. It only represents a guideline to orient the process and the final number will be set according to the real needs and applications received.

Chao’s comments were made on the sidelines of yesterday afternoon’s CDQQ meeting at the World Trade Center.

The same official noted that at the meeting, a task force was established to oversee the evaluation criteria and specific requirements for the different types of qualified talent attraction.

On the line is the new recruitment method of qualified non-resident professionals that replaces previous programs running under the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute.

The Secretary-General of the CDQQ also revealed the committee will regularly disclose the number of people approved under the new programs by type but without revealing their identity or other sensitive and personal information.

The CDQQ believes this will make the process more transparent for public supervision.

As previously announced, Chao noted the application process will be online and candidates will not need to come to Macau to submit documents. Only those who have been conditionally approved, need to do so.

Chao said the focus will be on the four key industries Macau aims to promote although noted that some areas are also being considered, depending on the quality of the candidates and the work they propose to do.

Presiding over the meeting, the Chief Executive (CE), Ho Iat Seng, noted in his speech that Macau has been greatly affected by several factors that have reduced the flow of talent available.

It has lost some of these people to “regional competition,” he said, noting that the goal is to win this competition and find ways to attract Macau professionals who will be of high value for Macau’s new development direction under the (1+4) key industries.