Gov’t seeks big six engagement on 18 events

The government has sought to enlist gaming concessionaires’ support for 18 projects, public broadcaster TDM has reported.

Of the 18, 10 are for arts and culture projects while the other eight are for sports.

The “Cultural and Sports Project Plan Referral Mechanism,” which began July last year, aims to have events in Macau sponsored or co-organized by the six gaming concessionaires as part of their corporate social responsibility duties under the new gaming concessions contracts’ rules.

When the government first presented the mechanism, it seemed to operate differently, with the government indicating it would be “collecting proposals from the gaming concessionaires” to host a range of culture, arts and sports events.

According to the latest information, reported by TDM, the government seems to have changed its approach.

It is now “helping the concessionaires to collect relevant project plans submitted by local cultural and sports groups, enterprises or individuals” so the so-called Big Six can pick which ones they would prefer to be part of. RM