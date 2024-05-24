Gov’t strengthens sick leave regulations following civil servants fraud

The government reminds all public departments to closely adhere to regulations governing employee sick leave following a discovered case of customs officials that cost the government over MOP3 million in wages.

The Public Administration and Civil Service Bureau (SAFP) stated that that department leaders should require staff to undergo examinations by the health examination committee, particularly in cases where fraud is suspected, director Ng Wai Han said in a memo to employees, stating “make due investigations and verifications.”

The directive comes on the heels of a high-profile case investigated by the Commission Against Corruption (CCAC). The anti-corruption body revealed that two customs officers were accused of exaggerating their medical conditions to take sick leave that allowed them to be absent from work for over 1,400 days and 900 days respectively.

The two customs officers in Macau fraudulently obtained over 2,300 sick leave days, costing the government over MOP3 million in wages.

In response, the SAFP confirmed that it had received an official letter from the Health Bureau requesting the bureau to once again remind all public departments to pay close attention to, and comply with, decisions related to sick leave.

Ng also stated that if an employee who is deemed capable of returning to work by the health examination committee becomes ill again within the next seven working days, the department should immediately arrange for the employee to undergo another examination to confirm their condition.

The crackdown on sick leave abuse aims to ensure responsible use of public resources and maintain the integrity of the civil service. Department heads have been put on notice to vigilantly monitor attendance and take appropriate disciplinary action in cases of suspected fraud.

Following the CCAC investigation, Secretary Wong Sio Chak has called upon all departments under his purview to prioritize the observance of the law in the areas of internal management and personnel following the reports from the corruption watchdog involving customs personnel. Howard Tong