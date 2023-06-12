Gov’t to host travel industry expo end of June

The Macao International Travel (Industry) Expo will return to the Cotai Expo between June 30 and July 2.

This year, the event will see its 11th edition. The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) initiated the event and the Macau Travel Agency Association is coordinating it. It is also approved by The Global Association of the Exhibition Industry (UFI).

According to the MGTO, there will be several key showrooms, such as the International, the Mainland and Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan, the Fine Wines, the Local Innovation, as well as the “1+4” showrooms, which is appearing for the first time this year.

Another first-time event is a forum about tourism research and education.

In addition, the expo will bring the latest tourism information and products from around the world, including local and Lusophone products, special airline promotions and special products from exhibitors.

To highlight Macau’s position as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy, over 20 chefs from fellow Creative Cities will showcase their skills at the event. Meanwhile, 18 local caterers will offer food samples to spectators. Wine tasting workshops and beer drinking contests will also be held.

Anyone who spends MOP300 will be entitled to participate in the lucky draw to win prizes.

The expo will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on June 30, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on July 7 and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on July 2. AL