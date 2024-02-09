Gov’t to present array of festive events for CNY

To mark the arrival of the Year of the Dragon, Macau is abuzz with multiple festive activities, including the 25th Anniversary of the Establishment of the Macao SAR and the Parade for the Celebration of the Year of the Dragon. The Macao Government Tourism Office is organizing numerous events, and notable events during this festive period also include Chinese New Year Fireworks Displays and the creation of Firecracker and Firework Zones, as well as the Lunar Year Market.

Parade for the Celebration of the Year of the Dragon

Held on Feb 10 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the parade will feature parade floats, a giant dragon, and lion dance. Beginning at the Ruins of St. Paul and ending at Sai Van Lake Square, the parade will travel across the city, bringing lively performances to locals and tourists alike.

25th Anniversary of the Establishment of the Macau SAR Parade

Scheduled for two different days (Feb 12 and 17), the parade will feature parade floats and performance groups from Macau, mainland China, and Hong Kong. Both parades will start at 8 p.m. and tour around Macau’s northern districts, bestowing blessings upon viewers and bringing good fortune for the coming year.

Chinese New Year Fireworks Displays

Held on Feb 12, 16, and 24 at 9 p.m. by the waterfront near Macau Tower, locals and tourists will marvel at the annual firework displays presented by the Macau Tower at night.

Firecracker and Firework Zones

Fireworks and firecrackers play an essential role in Lunar New Year Celebrations, as their loud cracking sounds are used to ward off evil spirits. To ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for residents and tourists, the Macau government has designated two areas for the public to buy and set off fireworks and firecrackers—one on the Macau Peninsula and the other in Taipa.

Lunar New Year Market

Held from Feb 2 to 9, the market will accommodate the important tradition of decorating homes with fresh flowers, potted plants, and red couplets, symbolizing good luck. Public demand is met by a special flower fair in Tap Seac Square during this time. The market also offers an array of other traditional items for Lunar New Year, ranging from toys to decorations and small snacks.

Orchestra at the Ruins of St. Paul

Against the backdrop of the Ruins of St. Paul, a series of concerts by the Macao Chinese Orchestra and Macao Orchestra will be held to celebrate the New Year. Audiences have the option to attend the concerts in person or online. Concerts will be held on Feb 14, 17, and 24 at 6 and 7 p.m..

Other Events

Numerous other events will also take place around Macau during this month, such as the Macau Japanese Spring Festival Contempo, which celebrates Japanese culture and serves as a cultural bridge between Macau and Japan. Another event, the Exhibition of Annual Contemporary Art of China 2022, will also run this month and is the latest presentation of the annual selection of contemporary art from China.

Locals and tourists alike are recommended to check out the respective websites of the Municipal Affairs Bureau and Macao Government Tourism Office for more detailed information on upcoming events. Staff reporter