Gov’t unveils MOP7.8b overhead bridge in northern district

An overhead network of walkways will be constructed in the northern district, the local government announced yesterday.According to the plan presented by the Public Works Bureau, the MOP7.82 million project will be divided into three sections, with construction of each section expected to take 120 days to finish. The walkway will be about 1,300 meters in length along Avenida Leste do Hipodromo, Rua 1 de Maio and Avenida do Nordeste.

Related