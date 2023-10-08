GP tickets go on sale with a sharp price increase

Tickets for this year’s celebratory edition of the 70th Macau Grand Prix go on sale today at 11 a.m., with a noticeable price rise for some entry fees.

While prices for the main race days are the same as last year’s, costing between MOP400 and MOP1,000 depending on the stand location, a 100% price increase was seen for the Practice and Qualification days (Nov. 11, 16 and 17). Priced at MOP50 in previous GPs, these tickets have seen a price rise to MOP100 this year, according to a ticketing advertisement by the Macau Grand Prix Organizing Committee (MGPOC).

The same release also discloses another significant change for tickets acquired at special prices by Macau Student Identification Card holders. These special price tickets only apply to the race days (Nov. 12, 18, and 19). Tickets are limited and only available for the Reservoir Stand, now priced at MOP150, a 50% increase from the previous GP when the same tickets were priced at MOP100.

Each local student may only acquire one daily discounted ticket. The number of student tickets is limited and available only while stocks last.

Residents and visitors wishing to attend the Grand Prix can make reservations through the Macau ticket network (www.macauticket.com), via email and phone. Alternatively, tickets may be purchased from Kong Seng Macao and Hong Kong stores and mainland sales outlets, or Ctrip, Trip.com mobile apps, Damai mobile apps, and WeChat mini-programs. Tickets are also available through the EGL Tours website (www.egltours.com) and the tongyue.com WeChat mini-programs.

A maximum of 20 tickets may be purchased at a time.

According to the MGPOC rules, anyone over two years old must have a ticket to enter the venue.

This year’s event includes six days of track action and has seen the budget grow from 180 million patacas last year to 260 million patacas, the coordinator of the MGPOC and president of the Sports Bureau, Pun Weng Kun, announced at the end of July when the event was launched.

The government has also secured an increase in sponsorship from the six gaming concessionaires. Unlike previous editions, concessionaires will sponsor the event with a contribution of 20 million patacas each.

This collective contribution amounts to some 120 million patacas this year, a 421% increase from last year’s 28.5 million patacas.