Greater Bay Area | SARs’ leaders propose medical education plans to Beijing

The Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council revealed that the Chief Executives of both SAR governments have made a proposal to the central government, asking it to allow them to operate medical and teaching institutions in the Greater Bay Area.

Earlier this month, Macau’s Chief Executive (CE) Chui Sai On and Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam visited Beijing to meet with the state leaders and deliver reports about their works.

The Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council said that the two CEs, while they were in Beijing, expressed their hopes that the central government would support the two SARs in opening hospitals, schools and nursing centers in the Greater Bay Area.

Recently, the State Council’s division for Hong Kong and Macau organized a meeting to report on the Central Government’s working spirit concerning the two SARs.

Zhang Xiaoming, Director of the Liaison Office in Hong Kong, who hosted the meeting, urged all the involved governmental parties to carefully implement the Central Government’s plans It was noted that said parties should particularly focus on the Greater Bay Area development plan, and should also conduct research on policies regarding human resources, logistics, capital and information technology, among other topics.

